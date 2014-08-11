nikkei 225 weekly outlook 14600 is the support to watch for a potential recovery 68842014
The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has broken below our supports at 15370 and 15030. The Index has tumbled close to 7% from its 31 July 2014 high which lead to its worst performance seen in the past three months.
Interestingly, this decline came close to our alternate target at 14600 before staging a rebound in the late U.S. session last Friday, 08 August 2014. Where do we go from here?
Pivot (key support): 14600
Resistance: 15800 & 16600/16850
Next support: 14300/14250
We have started to see a slew of positive elements at the 14600 pivot (key support) which suggests a potential recovery is round the corner.
A break above the intermediate resistance at 15130 is likely to trigger an upside movement to retest the July 2014 swing high at 15800 and only clearance above 15800 may see a further rally to target the upper boundary of the long-term complex range configuration at 16600/16850.
On the other hand, a break below 14600 may see a slide to test the long-term key support at 14300/14250.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.