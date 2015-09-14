nikkei 225 weekly outlook 14 sep to 18 sep potential push up within sideways range configuration 129

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a breakout above its upper […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2015 12:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (weekly)_14 Sep 2015

Japan Index (daily)_14 Sep 2015

Japan Index (4 hour)_14 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a breakout above its upper neutrality level at 18010. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is still trading above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 which is also the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see weekly chart).
  • The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has reverted back to its support and it is still holding above it (see weekly chart).
  • Since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low, the Index has traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 19190 which also confluences closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily chart).
  • Price action has broken above the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) joining the highs since 29 August 2015 @12am (see 4 hour chart)
  • The trendline support in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low stands at 17710 which also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 08 September 2015 low @12pm to 09 September 2015 high @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 17970

Pivot (key support): 17710

Resistance: 18470 & 19190

Next support: 17160

Conclusion

The index is still evolving within sideways range configuration. As long as the 17710 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest 18740 before targeting the range top at 19190 (neckline resistance of the bullish “Double Bottom” configuration).

However, a break below the 17710 pivotal support may see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 4 August 2015 low at 17160.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.