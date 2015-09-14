(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a breakout above its upper neutrality level at 18010. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is still trading above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 which is also the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see weekly chart).

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has reverted back to its support and it is still holding above it (see weekly chart).

Since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low, the Index has traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 19190 which also confluences closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily chart).

Price action has broken above the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) joining the highs since 29 August 2015 @12am (see 4 hour chart)

The trendline support in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low stands at 17710 which also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 08 September 2015 low @12pm to 09 September 2015 high @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 17970

Pivot (key support): 17710

Resistance: 18470 & 19190

Next support: 17160

Conclusion

The index is still evolving within sideways range configuration. As long as the 17710 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest 18740 before targeting the range top at 19190 (neckline resistance of the bullish “Double Bottom” configuration).

However, a break below the 17710 pivotal support may see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 4 August 2015 low at 17160.

