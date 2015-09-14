nikkei 225 weekly outlook 14 sep to 18 sep potential push up within sideways range configuration 129
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a breakout above its upper neutrality level at 18010. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 17970
Pivot (key support): 17710
Resistance: 18470 & 19190
Next support: 17160
The index is still evolving within sideways range configuration. As long as the 17710 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest 18740 before targeting the range top at 19190 (neckline resistance of the bullish “Double Bottom” configuration).
However, a break below the 17710 pivotal support may see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 4 August 2015 low at 17160.
