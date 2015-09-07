(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled more than expected and broke below 18160 weekly pivotal support.

Last week dismal performance of -8% is the worst since June 2013 and it has put our bullish reversal scenario in jeopardy. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Let us review its current technical elements.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the key long-term support of 18300/18300 which is defined by the neckline of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” breakout and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term uptrend from 20 November 2011 low to the current June/July 2015 range top (see 1 st chart).

chart). However, it has managed to hold above the low of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 at 17160 which is also the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” (see 1 st chart).

chart). The 17160 low also confluences with the pull-back support (in dotted purple) that the Index tested and held on Mid-December 2014 and Mid-January 2015 (see 3 rd chart).

chart). In addition, the USD/JPY is still holding above its 115.60 key support which is defined by the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 10 September 2012 low. Since October 2011, the movement of USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 has been positively correlated and USD/JPY has not broken below its 115.60 key support. This observation suggests that the outlook for Nikkei 225 is not so “gloomy” and any further decline is likely to be halted (see 2 nd chart).

chart). The daily (intermediate-term) RSI oscillator is still capped below by its trendline resistance (see 3 rd chart).

chart). Since the low of 24 August 2015, “Black Monday”, the Index appears to have traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 19190 which also confluences closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see 3 rd & 4 th charts).

& 4 charts). There is a short-term trendline resistance (in pink) in place since 29 August 2015 high @12am now capping the Index at 18010 (see 4th chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 18010 & 19190

Support: 17160 & 16400

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, it will be prudent for us to turn neutral in terms of directional bias. Only a break above the 18010 is likely to trigger a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside movement to target the neckline of the “Double Bottom” at 19190.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the significant “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 16400.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

