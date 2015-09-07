nikkei 225 weekly outlook 07 sep to 11 sep mixed elements watch the 18010 resistance 1227982015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled more than expected and broke below 18160


September 7, 2015 12:39 PM
Japan Index (weekly)_07 Sep 2015

USDJPY (weekly)-weekly forecast-07 Sep 2015

Japan Index (daily)_07 Sep 2015

Japan Index (4 hour)_07 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled more than expected and broke below 18160 weekly pivotal support.

Last week dismal performance of -8% is the worst since June 2013 and it has put our bullish reversal scenario in jeopardy. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Let us review its current technical elements.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken below the key long-term support of 18300/18300 which is defined by the neckline of the long-term bullish “Double Bottom” breakout and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term uptrend from 20 November 2011 low to the current June/July 2015 range top (see 1st chart).
  • However, it has managed to hold above the low of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 at 17160 which is also the low of the weekly bullish “Hammer” (see 1st chart).
  • The 17160 low also confluences with the pull-back support (in dotted purple) that the Index tested and held on Mid-December 2014 and Mid-January 2015 (see 3rd chart).
  • In addition, the USD/JPY is still holding above its 115.60 key support which is defined by the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 10 September 2012 low. Since October 2011, the movement of USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 has been positively correlated and USD/JPY has not broken below its 115.60 key support. This observation suggests that the outlook for Nikkei 225 is not so “gloomy” and any further decline is likely to be halted (see 2nd chart).
  • The daily (intermediate-term) RSI oscillator is still capped below by its trendline resistance (see 3rd chart).
  • Since the low of 24 August 2015, “Black Monday”, the Index appears to have traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 19190 which also confluences closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see 3rd & 4th charts).
  • There is a short-term trendline resistance (in pink) in place since 29 August 2015 high @12am now capping the Index at 18010 (see 4th chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 18010 & 19190

Support: 17160 & 16400

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, it will be prudent for us to turn neutral in terms of directional bias. Only a break above the 18010 is likely to trigger a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside movement to target the neckline of the “Double Bottom” at 19190.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the significant “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 16400.

