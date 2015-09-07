nikkei 225 weekly outlook 07 sep to 11 sep mixed elements watch the 18010 resistance 1227982015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled more than expected and broke below 18160 weekly pivotal support.
Last week dismal performance of -8% is the worst since June 2013 and it has put our bullish reversal scenario in jeopardy. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Let us review its current technical elements.
Resistance: 18010 & 19190
Support: 17160 & 16400
Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, it will be prudent for us to turn neutral in terms of directional bias. Only a break above the 18010 is likely to trigger a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside movement to target the neckline of the “Double Bottom” at 19190.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the significant “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 17160 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 16400.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.