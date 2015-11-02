(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and met the first expected upside target at 19190. Thereafter, the Index has started to pull-back as its earlier upside momentum has started to ease in the later part of the week. The main “culprit” is the Bank of Japan’s decision not to add more stimulus to its current monetary policies.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly technical strategy/outlook.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

04 Nov (Wed) – Markit Services PMI for Oct @ 0035 GMT

04 Nov (Wed) – Consumer Confidence Index for Oct @ 0500 GMT

04 Nov (Wed) – BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes @2350 GMT

05 Nov (Thurs) – Foreign investment in Japan stocks @ 2350 GMT

06 Nov (Fri) – Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda’s Speech @0300 GMT

Key elements

On the shorter-term, the Index continues to evolve within a bullish ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 29 September 2015 low with its lower boundary (support) now at 18600 (see 4 hour chart).

The aforementioned ascending channel support at 18600 also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move 15 October 2015 low @12am to the 19190 range top (see 4 hour chart).

The exit potential of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout stands at 20050/20190 which confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 07 October 2015 high projected from 14 October 2015 low + 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 10 August 2015 high to 29 September 2015 low).

The neckline support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout coincides closely with a horizontal pull-back support at 18400 (see 4 hour chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now resting at its supports. In addition, the 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the current downside momentum of the recent pull-back in price action has started to abate where a potential bullish reversal is round the corner for the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is still undergoing a bullish impulsive wave structure from 29 September 2015 low and the current pull-back from 24 October 2015 high @12am is depicted as a corrective wave 4/ (a “zig-zag”) with key support zone at 18600/18400. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume the upside movement of wave 5/ to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of (1) that coincides of five waves (1/, 2/, 3/, 4/ & 5/) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 18600

Pivot (key support): 18400

Resistance: 19190 & 20050/20190

Next support: 17660

Conclusion

As long as the key support zone at 18600/18400 holds, the Index is likely to shape a recovery to retest the 19190 range top before targeting the 20050/20190 significant medium-term resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 18400 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the medium-term bullish trend in place in since 29 September 2015 low for a deeper slide to test the long-term trendline support now at 17660 (see weekly chart).

