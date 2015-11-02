nikkei 225 weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov watch the 1860018400 key support zone to maintain medium
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and met the first […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher and met the first expected upside target at 19190. Thereafter, the Index has started to pull-back as its earlier upside momentum has started to ease in the later part of the week. The main “culprit” is the Bank of Japan’s decision not to add more stimulus to its current monetary policies.
Intermediate support: 18600
Pivot (key support): 18400
Resistance: 19190 & 20050/20190
Next support: 17660
As long as the key support zone at 18600/18400 holds, the Index is likely to shape a recovery to retest the 19190 range top before targeting the 20050/20190 significant medium-term resistance zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 18400 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the medium-term bullish trend in place in since 29 September 2015 low for a deeper slide to test the long-term trendline support now at 17660 (see weekly chart).
