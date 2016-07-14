nikkei 225 update short term pull back negated potential direct rise in progress 1821422016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Update) (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken […]
Intermediate support: 16410
Pivot (key support): 16200
Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240
Next support: 15830
Short-term pull-back scenario negated. As long as the new 16200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential direct rise to target the resistances at 16670 and 17100/240 next.
However, failure to hold above the 16200 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again and revive the pull-back scenario to test the next support at 15830.
