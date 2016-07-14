nikkei 225 update short term pull back negated potential direct rise in progress 1821422016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2016 5:54 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Update)

Japan Index (daily)_14 Jul 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_14 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the intermediate short-term range top at 16410 which invalidated the short-term pull-back scenario towards 16000 support.
  • The current rally from the 08 July 2016 low of 15103 appears to be extending and the daily RSI oscillator continues to be bullish above its former descending trendline (depicted in dotted green) and the 50% level. These observations suggest that the descending range top/resistance in place since 24 April 2016 now at 16670 is likely to be broken out.
  • The next key short-term resistance stands at 17100/240 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 31 May 2016 and the 2.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 June 2016 low (an extended wave 3/ based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • The key short-term support now stands at 16200 which is yesterday’s minor swing low area and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 July 2016 low to 13 July 2016 high of 16579.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16410

Pivot (key support): 16200

Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240

Next support: 15830

Conclusion

Short-term pull-back scenario negated. As long as the new 16200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential direct rise to target the resistances at 16670 and 17100/240 next.

However, failure to hold above the 16200 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again and revive the pull-back scenario to test the next support at 15830.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

