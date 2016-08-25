Daily Outlook, Thursday 25 Aug 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tried to stage another breakout above the 16600 short-term descending range top in today’s Asian morning session. However, it has ended in a failure again as the Index traded back below 16600.

Key elements

The Index has done another failure bullish breakout at the 16600 short-term descending range top which is the third attempt so far. These observations suggest constant hesitation by the bulls to push the Index higher.

There is now a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since the minor swing low of 19 August 2016 that is supporting the Index at 16530.

We are still maintaining our preferred Elliot Wave count that the current expected down move is final 5th wave of the minute degree wave v to complete intermediate degree wave 5 of a/ with potential end target at the 16350/300 zone (first leg of the potential corrective decline). Thereafter, a potential relief rally may occur to take it back up towards the 16740/16940 resistance zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16600/660

Pivot (key resistance): 16740

Support: 16530 & 16350/300

Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias. As long as the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 16530 near-term support is likely to trigger the potential final push down to target the 16350/300 support (lower boundary of the descending range) to end the first leg of the potential corrective decline in place since 12 August 2016 high of 16944.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.

