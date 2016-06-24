nikkei 225 tested and reacted off from 16300 medium term resistance bearish tone intact 1818242016

June 24, 2016
Daily Outlook, Fri 24 June 2016

Japan Index (daily)_24 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_24 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a rally of 8.1% yesterday before the close of the polling for the U.K.’s EU referendum to print a high of 16668  in today’s early Asian session @6am Singapore time.

Interestingly, as the first batches of the U.K.’s EU referendum votes results are being released, the Japan 225 Index has started to plunge to print a current intraday low of 16078 (down by 3% within an hour).  We have warned yesterday about the sudden and swift herding behaviour of market participants that have gyrated towards the “risk on” theme play.  As the prices of risky assets got bided up quickly, they can face the risk of “buy the rumour, sell the fact” effect since recent opinion polls on the referendum have indicated a tight race. Currently, we are seeing such a scenario being unfold in the markets

Technically speaking, elements are still bearish.

Key elements

  • Despite yesterdays’ push up in price action of the Index can be consider as noise as it does have a clear breakout above the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here for a recap). Even the high of 16668 has stalled right below the pull-back resistance of the former ascending range’ support (depicted in dotted purple) from 12 February 2016 low and the descending trendline from 22 April 2016 high that both confluences at the 16730 level (see daily chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has tested and reversed down from its trendline resistance and the 50% level which indicates that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The next short-term support rests at 15330/270 (last Thursday, 16 June swing low that has also tested the prior swing low of 07 April 2016)

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16300

Pivot (key resistance): 16730 (excess)

Supports: 16160, 15760 & 15330/270

Next resistances: 17100 & 17700/900

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias. The key pivotal resistance is now 16730 (excess for noise) and an hourly close below 16160 is likely to see another potential decline to retest 15760 before targeting the next support at 15330/270.

However, a clear break above the 16730 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a further spike up towards 17100 and even the significant swing high areas of 31 Jan/24 April 2016 at 17700/900.

