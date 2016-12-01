nikkei 225 short term technical outlook time for a potential pull backconsolidation 1838912016

Thurs, 01 Dec 2016 What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2016 1:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Thurs, 01 Dec 2016

japan-index-1-hour_01-dec-2016What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards the pull-back/consolidation risk zone of 18630/18800 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November 2016 (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the minor degree impulsive wave 3 at the 18630/18800 zone where the next possible price action is to shape the potential minor degree corrective down move wave 4.
  • Intermarket analysis is also advocating for the aforementioned pull-back/scenario on the Index. The USD/JPY, a direct correlation play with the Nikkei 225 has met the risk level of 114.60 (refer to latest weekly technical outlook on its chart) where a potential pull-back/consolidation pull-back shall take place to retrace the current steep rally in place since 09 November 2016, post U.S. presidential election.
  • Upcoming political event risk (Italy’s referendum on Sun, 04 Dec 2016) also supports the short-term pull-back/consolidation view in USD/JPY via a flight to safe haven plays (demand for JPY) that drives down USD/JPY which will tend to translate to similar potential weakness seen in Japanese equites (Nikkei 225).
  • Significant short-term supports for the Index  now rests at 18430 and 18280.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18800 (medium-term pivot)

Supports: 18570 (downside trigger), 18430 & 18280

Next resistance: 19000 (psychological)

Conclusion

The on-going medium-term up move of the Index has already reached an inflection zone to kick-start a potential pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 18800  pivotal resistance holds and a break below 18570 is likely to see a decline to target 18430 and 18280 in the first step.

However, a break above 18800 may invalidate the preferred pull-back scenario for a continuation of the bullish move towards 19000 next in the short-term.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.