Thurs, 01 Dec 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards the pull-back/consolidation risk zone of 18630/18800 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November 2016 (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the minor degree impulsive wave 3 at the 18630/18800 zone where the next possible price action is to shape the potential minor degree corrective down move wave 4.

Intermarket analysis is also advocating for the aforementioned pull-back/scenario on the Index. The USD/JPY, a direct correlation play with the Nikkei 225 has met the risk level of 114.60 (refer to latest weekly technical outlook on its chart) where a potential pull-back/consolidation pull-back shall take place to retrace the current steep rally in place since 09 November 2016, post U.S. presidential election.

Upcoming political event risk (Italy’s referendum on Sun, 04 Dec 2016) also supports the short-term pull-back/consolidation view in USD/JPY via a flight to safe haven plays (demand for JPY) that drives down USD/JPY which will tend to translate to similar potential weakness seen in Japanese equites (Nikkei 225).

Significant short-term supports for the Index now rests at 18430 and 18280.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18800 (medium-term pivot)

Supports: 18570 (downside trigger), 18430 & 18280

Next resistance: 19000 (psychological)

Conclusion

The on-going medium-term up move of the Index has already reached an inflection zone to kick-start a potential pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 18800 pivotal resistance holds and a break below 18570 is likely to see a decline to target 18430 and 18280 in the first step.

However, a break above 18800 may invalidate the preferred pull-back scenario for a continuation of the bullish move towards 19000 next in the short-term.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.