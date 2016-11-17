nikkei 225 short term technical outlook potential pull back below 18000 1838092016

Thurs, 17 Nov 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected […]


November 17, 2016 12:11 PM
Thurs, 17 Nov 2016

japan-index-1-hour_17-nov-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected up move since the start of this week and almost hit our first medium-term upside target/resistance at 18000 (printed a high of 17943 on Wed, 17 November 2017. Please click here for a recap our latest weekly technical outlook on the major stock indices published on Monday, 14 November 2016.

Key elements

  • Price action of the Index has staged a bearish breakdown from a minor “Ascending Wedge” configuration with its pull-back resistance now at 17910.
  • Based on intermarket analysis, the USD/JPY is now likely to see a short-term pull-back below short-term resistance at 109.75 towards 107.80/107.00 after a steep rally from the 09 November 2016 low of 101.20. This observation seen in the USD/JPY is likely to translate to a potential short-term weakness in the Nikkei 225.
  • The significant short-term support for Index rests at 17600/490 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the former long-term descending trendline resistance from 21 June 2015 high and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from  09 November 2016 low of 16097.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17910

Pivot (key resistance): 18000

Support: 17600/490

Next resistance: 18630

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a short-term pull-back (1 to 3 days) towards the 17600/490 support below the 18000 short-term pivotal resistance.

However, a clearance above 18000 is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bearish view to see the continuation of the medium-term upside movement towards the next resistance at 18630.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

