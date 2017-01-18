nikkei 225 risk a potential minor rebound 1841812017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 18 Jan 2017) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]
(Click to enlarge chart)
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to drop as expected and almost hit the first medium-term target/support at 18600 (printed an intraday low of 18645 in today’s Asian session).
Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 16 January 2016.
Pivot (key support): 18600
Resistance: 19000
Next support: 18230
As long as the 18600 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential mean reversion rebound towards 19000 within a medium-term bearish trend.
However, failure to hold above 18600 may invalidate the short-term rebound scenario to see the continuation of the decline to towards this week medium-term target/support at 18230.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
