Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 09 Jun 2017)

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

After a “victorious” bullish break above the major resistance zone of 19900/20000 in place since November 2015 on last Friday, 02 June, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged a pull-back of 1.7% from its 02 June high of 20246 and traded sideways thereafter as the markets awaited from the outcome of two major risk events; ex FBI director Comey’s public testimony in the U.S. Senate and the outcome of the U.K. general election.

Firstly, Comey’s public testimony is a non-event as risk sensitive assets such as the S&P 500 had continued to inch higher yesterday and almost retested its current all-time level of 2440 (printed a high of 2339 before it traded sideways). Secondly, as we await for the final count results of the U.K. election, the exit poll results from BBC had indicated that PM May’s Conservatives party will not be able to form a majority party in the parliament and latest results have indicated we will have a “hung parliament” where the Conservatives had managed to grab 309 seats with only 11 seats left undeclared, still not enough to form a majority which requires 326 seats if the Conservatives win all the 11 seats.

Interestingly, the Nikkei 225 had managed to remain resilient at the moment to such external risk from U.K., a different story from almost a year ago where an initial negative knee-jerk reaction/sell-off was seen when the vote counts were in favour of Brexit.

Key technical elements

The key short-term support for the Index now rests at 19830 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 25 May 2017, the lower boundary of a short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 18 May 2017 low and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 30 May 2017 low to 02 June 2017 high (see 1 hour chart of Index).

Intermarket analysis from USD/JPY, the recent decline of the pair has managed to stall at a significant medium-term support of 109.30/11 which is defined by the “gapped up” seen after the outcome of the 1 st round of the French presidential election and the pull-back support of a former ascending channel’s upper boundary bullish breakout that has stalled a prior decline on 17 April 2017. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage rebound from a significant corresponding support at the 35% level which is also closed to the oversold region. These observations suggest that the USD/JPY may stage at least a short-term recovery at this juncture to retest the 111.70 intermediate resistance. Since the movement of the USD/JPY has a direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, any potential up move in the USD/JPY is likely to support a similar move in the Nikkei 225 (see the last chart).

The next significant short-term resistance for the Index now stands at 20490/500 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of up move from 18 May 2017 low to 02 June 2017 high projected from the recent 08 June 2017 minor swing low (see 1 hour chart of Index).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 19900

Pivot (key support): 19830

Resistances: 20091 (upside trigger), 20230 & 20500

Next support: 19600 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The short-term bullish uptrend remains intact for the Index. As long as the 19830 key short-term pivotal support holds and a hourly break above 20091 is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally to retest 20230 (02/05 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 20500 next.

However, failure to hold above 19830 may negate the preferred bullish bias for a deeper corrective decline towards the 19600 medium-term pivotal support. Only a clear (daily close) break below 19600, the medium-term uptrend of the Index in place since 16 April 2017 will be invalidated (please click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

