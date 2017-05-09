nikkei 225 potential short term setback below 20000 1851502017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 09 May 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 09 May 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to push up as expected after its bullish breakout from its former range top at 19700 that was in line with the expected rally seen in the USD/JPY. The Index is now coming close to an intermediate resistance of 20000 (printed a high of 19935). Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report published yesterday.
Intermediate resistance: 19900
Pivot (key resistance): 20000
Support: 19700/600
Next resistance: 20200
As long as the 20000 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential setback/decline to target the 19700/60 before another upleg materialises.
However, a clearance above 20000 may invalidate the preferred setback scenario to open up scope for a direct rise towards the next resistance at 20200.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.