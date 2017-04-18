Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 18 Apr 2017)

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged the expected corrective rebound right above 18200 reinforced by a similar rebound seen on the USD/JPY at the 108.40/108.00 medium-term support as highlighted earlier after the “final drop”. Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report published earlier yesterday, 17 April.

Key technical elements

The key short-term support now rests at 18295 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 17 April 2017 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the first leg of the corrective rebound in place since yesterday low to today (18 Apr) Asian session current intraday high of 18545.

The significant short-term resistance stands at the 18580/640 zone which is defined the upper boundary of the minor descending channel in place since 29 March 2017 high and former range support from 17 January/06 April 2017

The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level where another round of potential short-term upside movement may materialises at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18295

Resistance: 18580/640

Next support: 18060

Conclusion

As long as the 18295 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of corrective rebound to target the 18580/640 resistance.

However, a violation of the 18295 level is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective rebound to see the continuation of the medium-term downside movement to target the next support at 18060 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.