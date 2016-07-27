nikkei 225 potential recovery in progress 1823142016

Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed […]


July 27, 2016 11:33 AM
Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_27 Jul 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_27 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage the expected recovery right above our predefined medium-term pivotal support at 16200. In this morning Asian session (27 July), it has almost met our short-term upside target/resistance of 16730 (printed an intraday high of 16658).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to recapture the former short-term congestion support level of 16440 and managed to form an hourly bullish “Marubozu” candlestick in the first opening hour of today’s Asian session. Thus, 16440 will be the key short-term support for today.
  • The Index is now attempting to stage a breakout above the short-term descending trendline in place since 21 July 2016 high which is also just below the 25 July 2016  minor swing high area of 16730.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator remains in a bullish dynamic and it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observation suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16440

Resistances: 16730 & 17100/240

Next support: 16200 (medium-term pivot).

Conclusion

Recovery in progress.  We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 16440 and a break above 16730 is likely to add impetus for a further potential rally to target the next resistance at 17100/240 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16440 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for another round of pull-back to test the 16200 medium-term pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

