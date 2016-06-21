nikkei 225 potential bearish reaction below 16100300 resistance 1817392016

Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The earlier push up seen in the Japan 225 Index (proxy for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2016 11:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_21 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_21 Jun 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The earlier push up seen in the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stall right below the 16100 intermediate resistance in yesterday’s U.S. session.

Key elements

  • The decline seen in today’s Asian session opening (21 June) has managed to stage a turnaround at the 15760 intermediate support which is defined by the minor swing high of 17 June 2016 and the short-term ascending trendline from 16 June 2016 low.
  • Right above the 16100 intermediate resistance (pull-back resistance of the former minor “triangle range” support & minor swing highs of 14/16 June 2016) will be this week’s medium-term pivotal resistance of 16300 which is now also the short-term descending trendline from 31 May 2016 high (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. In addition, the shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator has just reached an extreme overbought level. All these observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action has started to resurface.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16100

Pivot (key resistance): 16300

Supports: 15760, 15510 & 15330/270

Next resistance: 16840

Conclusion

The on-going push up in price action is trading close to resistances and technical elements suggest at least a potential bearish reaction at this juncture. As long as the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a drop to retest the near-term support at 15760 (trigger) and a break below it may add impetus for a deeper slide to target 15510 before last week swing low area of 15330/270 (also the swing low formed on 07 April 2016).

Only a clear break (daily close) above the 16300 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 16840 (minor swing high areas of 07/09 June 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.