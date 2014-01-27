nikkei 225 now at 14800 critical support level 41252014

January 27, 2014 12:27 PM
Japan 225 Index – proxy for Nikkei 225 (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key support): 14800

Resistance: 15400 & 15900

Next support: 13740

Last week, the Japan 225 Index has broken below the previous support at 15340 as indicated in our last report dated 20 Jan 2014 and has dropped towards the alternate downside target at 15050.

Price action has continued to drop lower and it is now resting at the 14800 critical support level (also the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 06 Jun 2013) (see daily chart).

On the shorter time fame (see 4 hour chart), the Stochastic oscillator has exhibited a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which suggests a possible rebound is round the corner.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 14800 holds, the Index may see a recovery towards the intermediate resistance at 15400. Only a break above 15400 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards 15900.  On the other hand, a break below the 14800 support may see a further correction towards 13740.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.