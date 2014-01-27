Japan 225 Index – proxy for Nikkei 225 (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key support): 14800

Resistance: 15400 & 15900

Next support: 13740

Last week, the Japan 225 Index has broken below the previous support at 15340 as indicated in our last report dated 20 Jan 2014 and has dropped towards the alternate downside target at 15050.

Price action has continued to drop lower and it is now resting at the 14800 critical support level (also the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 06 Jun 2013) (see daily chart).

On the shorter time fame (see 4 hour chart), the Stochastic oscillator has exhibited a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which suggests a possible rebound is round the corner.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 14800 holds, the Index may see a recovery towards the intermediate resistance at 15400. Only a break above 15400 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards 15900. On the other hand, a break below the 14800 support may see a further correction towards 13740.

