The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and hit the upper limit of the predefined medium-term target/support zone of 18700/18640. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook published earlier on Monday, 03 April.
After a closer examination of its technical elements and intermarket relationships with other major asset classes, a potential recovery is not yet in store for the Index despite the medium-term target/support has been met.
Pivot (key resistance): 18950
Supports: 18640 & 18360/320
Next resistance: 19300 (revised medium-term pivot)
The Index is not showing any signs of recovery at this juncture. Therefore as long as the 18950 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to undergo another downleg to test 18640 before targeting the next support zone of 18360/320 in the first step.
On the other hand, a break above 18950 may put the preferred bearish tone on hold for a “relief” rebound towards the next resistance at 19300.
