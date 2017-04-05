Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 05 Apr 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and hit the upper limit of the predefined medium-term target/support zone of 18700/18640. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook published earlier on Monday, 03 April.

After a closer examination of its technical elements and intermarket relationships with other major asset classes, a potential recovery is not yet in store for the Index despite the medium-term target/support has been met.

Key technical elements

Based on intermarket analysis, the technical chart of USD/JPY is not showing any signs of bullish reversal at this juncture and still advocates for further potential weakness towards the 109.10/108.40 medium-term support zone (refer to the 3 rd chart). Therefore, a further decline in USD/JPY is likely to translate to further weakness in the Nikkei 225 which may trigger a bearish breakdown below the 18700/640 support.

and still advocates for further potential weakness towards the 109.10/108.40 medium-term support zone (refer to the 3 chart). Therefore, a further decline in USD/JPY is likely to translate to further weakness in the Nikkei 225 which may trigger a bearish breakdown below the 18700/640 support. The daily RSI oscillator of the Index remains bearish below its 1 st resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact. The Index may have formed a major top at 19700 in January 2017 and the neckline support of this impending major top rests at 18700/640 which is vulnerable for a bearish breakdown. The next medium-term support rests at 17860 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former swing high areas of 29 January/24 April 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from June 2016 low to the recent January 2017 high of 19700.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 18950 which is defined by former minor congestion area of the former swing lows of 22 March/27 March 2017 and the minor descending trendline resistance from 31 March 2017 high (see hourly chart).

The next significant short-term support after 18640 rests at the 18360/320 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18950

Supports: 18640 & 18360/320

Next resistance: 19300 (revised medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is not showing any signs of recovery at this juncture. Therefore as long as the 18950 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to undergo another downleg to test 18640 before targeting the next support zone of 18360/320 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 18950 may put the preferred bearish tone on hold for a “relief” rebound towards the next resistance at 19300.

