The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to trade sideways between 19600 and 19740 (last Fri’s high) despite latest upbeat economic data such as retail sales and industrial production for April that managed to surpass expectations.
Pivot (key resistance): 19740
Supports: 19600, 19500 & 19283
Next resistance: 19850
As long as the 19740 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 19600 is likely to reinforce a further potential decline towards 19500 before 19283 (18 May 2017 low) in the first step.
However, a break above 19740 is likely to put the preferred bearish tone on hold to see a further push up to retest the descending trendline resistance at 19850.
