Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied strongly within our expectation by 1.7% from the predefined short-term pivotal support at 16655/600 (excess) and hit our first short-term target (resistance) at 16930 (printed a high of 16932 in the U.S. session.

Key elements

The Index has continued to inch higher from the lower boundary of a short-term bullish ascending channel (depicted in dark blue) in place since the medium-term swing low of 04 August 2016. This lower boundary is now acting as a support at 16700 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 August 2016 low to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 16932 (see 4 hour chart).

which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 August 2016 low to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 16932 (see 4 hour chart). The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains positive and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact and the risk of a pull-back is relatively low at this juncture.

The shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards and still has room to push up before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations reinforce the aforementioned positive element in terms of momentum.

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 17200/240 (Fibonacci cluster & medium-term swing high area of 31 May 2016). In terms of Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the 17200/240 level is likely the projected end target of the minor impulsive wave 3 before a potential minor corrective wave 4 materialises for the Index to undergo another phase of short-term consolidation/pull-back.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16820

Pivot (key support): 16700

Resistance: 17200/240

Next support: 16480

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 16700 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 17200/240.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16700 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout as per depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).

