Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied strongly within our expectation by 1.7% from the predefined short-term pivotal support at 16655/600 (excess) and hit our first short-term target (resistance) at 16930 (printed a high of 16932 in the U.S. session.
Intermediate support: 16820
Pivot (key support): 16700
Resistance: 17200/240
Next support: 16480
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 16700 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 17200/240.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16700 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout as per depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).
