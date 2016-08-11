nikkei 225 maintain bullish bias tolerate excess to 16600 support 1826002016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a 1.2% slide from yesterday’s high of 16827 to print a low of 16617 in today’s early Asian morning session (11 August).
This decline in price action has challenged the predefined short-term pivotal support of 16655 as per highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday before it manages to stage a rebound from it (current price is at 16694 @115am SGT).
Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 16655/600 (excess)
Resistances: 16930 & 17200/240
Next support: 16480
Tolerate excess to 16600 and maintain bullish bias. As long as the 16655/600 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery at this juncture to target 16930 follow by the next resistance at 17200/240.
However, a break below the 16600 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout – depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).
