Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a 1.2% slide from yesterday’s high of 16827 to print a low of 16617 in today’s early Asian morning session (11 August).

This decline in price action has challenged the predefined short-term pivotal support of 16655 as per highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday before it manages to stage a rebound from it (current price is at 16694 @115am SGT).

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Today’s morning breach on the 16655 short-term pivotal support is considered a whipsaw as the Index has continued to be held by the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 03/04 August 2016 swing low area (bear trap). Therefore, we are tolereating the excess to 16600 which also coincides close with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 04 August 2016 low to yesterday high of 16827 (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which implies that the downside momentum of the current decline from the high of 16827 has started to abate. These observations reinforce our preferred view that the 16655/16600 (excess) support is still valid for a potential recovery at this juncture.

The significant short-term resistances remain at 16930 (Fibonacci projection) and 17200/240 (Fibonacci cluster & medium-term swing high area of 31 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16655/600 (excess)

Resistances: 16930 & 17200/240

Next support: 16480

Conclusion

Tolerate excess to 16600 and maintain bullish bias. As long as the 16655/600 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery at this juncture to target 16930 follow by the next resistance at 17200/240.

However, a break below the 16600 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout – depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).

