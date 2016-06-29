Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has performed within our expectation as it continued to push higher towards the short-term resistance/target at 15760/865 (printed a high of 15598 in the yesterday’s U.S. session).

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

As seen on the 4 hour chart, the Index is now fast approaching this week medium-term pivotal resistance set at 15865 as per highlighted in our weekly technical/outlook strategy published on Monday (click here

In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that potential future upside movement in price action is likely to reached a short-term “ceiling” soon.

The shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has turned upwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest the Index may see a residual short-term push up before hitting a “ceiling”.

The key short-term support is now at 15370 (the former minor range top of 24 /27 June 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15370

Resistance: 15760/865 (medium-term pivot)

Next support: 14990

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 15370 for a potential residual push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 15760/865.

However, a break below the revised 15370 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the short-term ascending trendline support from last Friday, 24 June low now at around 14990.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.