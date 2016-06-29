nikkei 225 maintain bullish bias for short term residual push up 1819172016

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016 (Click to enlarge charts)  What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has performed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2016 11:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_29 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_29 Jun 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

 What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has performed within our expectation as it continued to push higher towards the short-term resistance/target at 15760/865 (printed a high of 15598 in the yesterday’s U.S. session).

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • As seen on the 4 hour chart, the Index is now fast approaching this week medium-term pivotal resistance set at 15865 as per highlighted  in our weekly technical/outlook strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).
  • In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that potential future upside movement in price action is likely to reached a short-term “ceiling” soon.
  • The shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has turned upwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest the Index may see a residual short-term push up before hitting a “ceiling”.
  • The key short-term support is now at 15370 (the former minor range top of 24 /27 June 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15370

Resistance: 15760/865 (medium-term pivot)

Next support: 14990

 Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias.  We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 15370 for a potential residual push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 15760/865.

However, a break below the revised 15370  short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the short-term ascending trendline support from last Friday, 24 June low now at around 14990.

 Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.