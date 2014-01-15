Japan 225 Index – proxy for Nikkei 225 (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key support): 15600/15340

Resistance: 16300 & 16800/17000

Next support: 15050

With reference to our last weekly update on the Japan Index (short-term dowside target met at 15700 and another round of pontential rally is expected) dated 07 Jan 2014, the Index has challanged the expected pivot (key support) at 15600 but managed to stage a rebound thereafter.

After taking a closer look at its technical elements, we consider yesterday’s decline as a “whipsaw” around the 15600 support and maintain our bullish bias. Firstly, the Index has managed to hold above its upward sloping 55-day Moving Average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 07 Nov 2013 low. In addition, a bullish crossover can also been seen in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region (see daily chart).

As long as the pivot (key support) at 15340 (whipsaw excess) holds, the Index is likely to rise further to test its intermediate resistance at 16300. However, a break below 15340 may damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards its next support at 15050. (see 4 hour chart)

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.