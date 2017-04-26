nikkei 225 further potential up move above 19160 support 1850172017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 26, 2017 2:53 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 16 Apr 2017)

Japan Index (daily)_26 Apr 2017

Japan Index (1hour)_26 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a break above its 19100 excess medium-term pivotal resistance which in line with the bullish break on the USD/JPY medium-term pivotal resistance of 110.63.

The “risk-on herd mentality” positive feedback loop triggered by the outcome of the 1st round of the French presidential election  remains intact after yesterday’s intermarket price action from main U.S. benchmark stock indices; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Therefore, the initial further corrective down move bias on the Japan 225 Index has been invalidated.

Key technical elements

  • The daily RSI oscillator of the Index has broken above its resistances and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest the recent upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator is still hovering above its overbought region without any clear bearish divergence signal which reinforces that short-term price action still has potential to shape another upleg.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 19160 which is defined by today’s Asian session low and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 25 April 2017 low of 18862 to today’s (26 Apr) current intraday high.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 19350/380 (29 Mar 2017 swing high & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 17 Apr 2017 low) and 19500 (the pull-back resistance of the former “Ascending Wedge” support from 18 Jan 2017 low, pull-back resistance of the ascending trendline support from 24 Jun 2016 low & a Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Short-term technical elements are still positive for USD/JPY which advocates for further potential upside to target its next resistance at 112.00/112.20. Based on intermarket analysis, a further potential upside in USD/JPY is likely to translate to a further rally in the Nikkei 225 given its direct correlation with USD/JPY

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 19230

Pivot (key support): 19160

Resistances: 18350/380 & 19500

Next support: 19000

Conclusion

As long as the 19160 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 18350/380 and 19500 next.

However, failure to hold above 19160 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 19000.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.