Daily Outlook, Friday 19 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 16600 medium-tem pivotal support which has invalidated our preferred medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish view and also damaged the medium-term uptrend in place since 24 June 2016 low.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate resistance: 16600
Pivot (key resistance): 16740
Support: 16300
Next resistance: 16940
Medium-term uptrend from 24 June 2016 has been damaged, potential multi-week corrective decline in progress. The Index may see a minor push up first to retest the 16600 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down move occurs to target the next support at 16300.
However, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further push up to test the medium-term range top of 16940.
