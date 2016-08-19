nikkei 225 further potential push down below 16600740 resistance 1827212016

Daily Outlook, Friday 19 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2016 12:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Friday 19 Aug 2016

Japan Index (daily)_19 Aug 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_19 Aug 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_19 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 16600 medium-tem pivotal support which has invalidated our preferred medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish view and also damaged the medium-term uptrend in place since 24 June 2016 low.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index may have completed an impulsive bullish wave structure/cycle of a primary degree wave (1) in place since 24 June 2016 low that consists of a set of intermediate degree (lower time frame) 5 waves labelled as 1/, 2/, 3/, 4/ and 5/. The potential top of the bullish primary degree wave (1) stands at 16940 which is defined by 1 time of the distance of wave 1/ projected from the low of wave4/ (see 4 hour chart).  Therefore, the current decline of the Index is considered to be part of a primary degree bearish corrective wave (2) that consists of a/, b/ and c/ intermediate degree (lower time frame). On a side note, we are not ultra-bearish at this juncture as we do not expect the major support at 14835 to be broken.
  • The duration of the aforementioned potential primary degree bearish corrective wave (2) can last for around another week as the current down move from this Monday, 15 August high of 16944 is likely to be only an intermediate degree (lower time frame) wave a/ of the primary degree bearish corrective wave (2). The potential end target of wave a/ rests at 16300 based on a measurement derived from a Fibonacci cluster (0.618 retracement from 04 August 2016 low + 1.00 projection from 15 August 2016 high).
  • The aforementioned potential bearish wave a/ target of 16300 also confluences with the former minor swing low area of 29 July 2016 and the recent minor swing high area of 05 August 2016.
  • The intermediate resistance  now stands at 16600 which is defined by the former support from 16 August 2016 minor swing low and a descending trendline in place since 15 August 2016 high (depicted in pink) (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term pivotal resistance stands at 16740 which is defined by the minor double tops of 17 August/18 August 2016 and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 15 August 2016 high to today’s current intraday low of 16451.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor rebound at this juncture as the short-term decline in place since yesterday high of 16743 is getting overstretched.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16600

Pivot (key resistance): 16740

Support: 16300

Next resistance: 16940

Conclusion

Medium-term uptrend from 24 June 2016 has been damaged, potential multi-week corrective decline in progress. The Index may see a minor push up first to retest the 16600 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down move occurs to target the next support at 16300.

However, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further push up to test the medium-term range top of 16940.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.