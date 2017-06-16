nikkei 225 downside momentum has started to wane 1854282017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 16 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2017 12:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 16 Jun 2017)

Japan Index (daily)_16 Jun 2017

Japan Index (1 hour)_16 Jun 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to drift lower since the start of this week, 12 June 2017. Yesterday (15 June), it had dipped lower in the European session and formed a new marginal low of 19738 which was just 0.7%  away from the 19600 medium-term pivotal support that we had highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report. Click here for a recap.

Key technical elements

  • Yesterday’s decline was stalled at a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 02 June 2017 high to 06 June 2017 low projected from 09 June 2017 minor swing high & the 50% retracement of the previous up move from 18 May 2017 low to 02 June 2017 high) (see 1 hour chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has retested and staged a rebound from its corresponding support at the 50% level. These observations suggest a revival of upside momentum of price action.
  • The upper boundary of the short-term descending channel in place since 02 June 2017 is now acting as an intermediate resistance at 19970 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back at this juncture.
  • The key short-term support is now at 19740.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 19835

Pivot (key support): 19740

Resistances: 19970, 20100 & 20230

Next support: 19600 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Yesterday price action of the Index and observations from momentum studies (the daily RSI oscillator) has suggested that the downside momentum of the on-going decline from 02 June 2017 high has started to ease and the Index may see a potential bullish breakout from its current decline.

However, a minor pull-back cannot be ruled out first towards the 19835 near-term support with a maximum limit set at the 19740 short-term pivotal support and a break above 19970 is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards 20100 before 20230 (02 June minor swing high area).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may put the preferred bullish bias on hold for a further corrective decline to test the 19600 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.