What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled by 3.5% and hit the 17580 downside target as expected.

Key elements

The Index is now testing the range support at 17580 which is defined by the ascending trendline joining the lows of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 08 September 2015 @12pm.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic has dipped into its oversold region and a bullish divergence signal is being flashed. This observation suggests that yesterday’s decline is overstretched and the Index may shape a rebound.

The short-term trendline resistance from the 18 September 2015 high @3am confluences with the former support linking the 15, 18 and 21 September 2015 lows now turns pull-back- resistance at 17770/17820.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17400

Resistance: 17770/17820

Next support: 17160

Conclusion

The Index is now testing its range support at 17580/17400 and short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential rebound. As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 17400 holds, the Index may see a “relief rebound” to target the 17770/17820.

However, a violation below the 17400 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the decline to test the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 17160.

* Do note that the cash market is closed today, 23 August 2015 for public holiday and will reopen tomorrow.

