nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 23 sep testing 1758017400 range support 1380342015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled by 3.5% and hit the 17580 downside target […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2015 1:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_23 Sep 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_23 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled by 3.5% and hit the 17580 downside target as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now testing the range support at 17580  which is defined by the ascending trendline joining the lows of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 08 September 2015 @12pm.
  • The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic has dipped into its oversold region and a bullish divergence signal is being flashed. This observation suggests that yesterday’s decline is overstretched and the Index may shape a rebound.
  • The short-term trendline resistance from the 18 September 2015 high @3am confluences with the former support linking the 15, 18 and 21 September 2015 lows  now turns pull-back- resistance at 17770/17820.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17400

Resistance: 17770/17820

Next support: 17160

Conclusion

The Index is now testing its range support at 17580/17400 and short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential rebound. As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 17400 holds, the Index may see a “relief rebound” to target the 17770/17820.

However,  a violation below the 17400 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the decline to test the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 17160.

* Do note that the cash market is closed today, 23 August 2015 for public holiday and will reopen tomorrow.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.