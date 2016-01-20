nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 20 jan 2016 last push down in progress below 16924 resistance 179395201

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2016 11:26 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a pushed up during the European session and tested the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance. Within our expectation, the Index has reversed its earlier gains and sold off in the U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now coming close to our short-term downside price target at 16500 (a Fibonacci cluster) as per highlighted in our yesterday’s daily outlook.
  • The Index is evolving in an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 13 January 2016 high. This type of chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 18 December 2015 high (the day of the last BOJ’s meeting).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, a typical “Expanding Wedge” configuration consists of five waves where it has already traced out four waves. Current price action is undergoing the 5th wave with a standard 1.236 Fibonacci projection target of 16020 (taking the high of wave 2 to the low of wave 3, projected from yesterday’s wave 4 high).
  • The above mentioned 16020 level also confluences with the 16000 support (downside target on the medium-term) as per highlighted in our weekly outlook/strategy.  It is defined by the former graphical resistance that has linked the swing high areas of 19 May 2013 to 21 September 2014, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 November 2011 low to 21 June 2015 high of 20962 & 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 21 June 2015 high to 27 September 2015 low projected from 22 November 2015 high and right now, the lower limit of the short-term ‘Expanding Wedge” configuration.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now hovering close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a rebound in price action at the 16500/400 support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16924

Support: 16500/400 & 16020/16000

Resistance: 17740/840

Conclusion

The potential “last drop” is still in progress but do expect a possible minor bounce at the 16500/400 intermediate support below the tightened short-term pivotal resistance of 16924.  Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg towards the 16020/16000 support to complete the “Expanding Wedge” configuration before the potential mean reversion/”snap-back” materialises.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16924 pivotal resistance may invalidate the “Expanding Wedge” configuration to open up scope for a “snap-back” towards the next resistance at 17740/840.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

Economic Calendar

