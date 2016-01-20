(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a pushed up during the European session and tested the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance. Within our expectation, the Index has reversed its earlier gains and sold off in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to our short-term downside price target at 16500 (a Fibonacci cluster) as per highlighted in our yesterday’s daily outlook.

The Index is evolving in an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 13 January 2016 high. This type of chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 18 December 2015 high (the day of the last BOJ’s meeting ).

). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, a typical “Expanding Wedge” configuration consists of five waves where it has already traced out four waves. Current price action is undergoing the 5 th wave with a standard 1.236 Fibonacci projection target of 16020 (taking the high of wave 2 to the low of wave 3, projected from yesterday’s wave 4 high).

wave with a standard 1.236 Fibonacci projection target of 16020 (taking the high of wave 2 to the low of wave 3, projected from yesterday’s wave 4 high). The above mentioned 16020 level also confluences with the 16000 support (downside target on the medium-term) as per highlighted in our weekly outlook/strategy

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now hovering close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a rebound in price action at the 16500/400 support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16924

Support: 16500/400 & 16020/16000

Resistance: 17740/840

Conclusion

The potential “last drop” is still in progress but do expect a possible minor bounce at the 16500/400 intermediate support below the tightened short-term pivotal resistance of 16924. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg towards the 16020/16000 support to complete the “Expanding Wedge” configuration before the potential mean reversion/”snap-back” materialises.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16924 pivotal resistance may invalidate the “Expanding Wedge” configuration to open up scope for a “snap-back” towards the next resistance at 17740/840.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



