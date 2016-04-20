nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 20 apr 2016 risk of a failure bullish breakout watch the 16860 first su

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the 16900 weekly pivotal resistance […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2016 1:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_20 Apr 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_20 Apr 2016

China A50 (4 hour)_20 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the 16900 weekly pivotal resistance (upper boundary of the former “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration) and invalidated our preferred bearish scenario for a drop towards the range support.

However, based on intermarket analysis, we are not convince of a further potential significant rise from here and also yesterday’ rally to print a high of 17153 is close to the 15 March 2016 range top of 17315 (more details below on the intermarket relationships).

Key elements

  • Intermarket analysis – the China A50 Index has tumbled the most in the past 7 weeks and it is now breaking below the neckline of a bearish “Double Top” chart configuration and fast approaching the first support at 9400 where a break below it is likely to unleash more weakness. This observation has been highlighted earlier in our weekly outlook/strategy published this Monday, click here for a recap (Weekly strategy chart attached over here, please see the last chart).
  • Intermarket analysis – The USD/JPY is still trading below the 109.50/70 intermediate resistance.
  • The first near-term support of the Japan 225 Index rests at 16860 which is the pull-back support of the bullish breakout of the former “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration.
  • The next short-term supports are at 16500 (ascending trendline from 08 April 2016 low @12am) follow by 16250 (swing low area of 18 April 2016, formed after the failed Doha talks).
  • Short-term upside momentum is showing signs of exhaustion as the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17150

Supports: 16860 (trigger), 16500, 16250

Next resistance: 17315/450

Conclusion

Even though the Index has broken above the medium-term pivotal resistance at 16900 but intermarket analyses as mentioned above is not supporting of a potential bullish follow through and highlight the risk of a failure bullish breakout.

Daily short-term pivotal resistance will be at 17150 and a break below 16860 which will show a reintegration of price action back below the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. This price action occurrence is likely to add impetus on the expected failure bullish breakout scenario and trigger further potential weakness towards the 16500 and 16250 supports in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 17150 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up towards the 17315/450 resistance zone.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.