nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 14 oct turn neutral in short term watch 18100 and 17800 1569462015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower at towards the close of the U.S. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2015 12:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_14 Oct 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_14 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower at towards the close of the U.S. session and broke below the 17985 weekly pivotal support earlier this morning, 14 October 2015.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • This morning’s decline in price action is now resting just above a support at 17800 which is defined by the previous two minor swing highs of 01 October 2015 @11am and 02 October 2015 @8pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme oversold level which indicates that the current drop is overextended a potential rebound is likely to occur at this juncture.
  • The next support to watch will be at the 17400/17280 zone which is the pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout.
  •  On the shorter-term, the Index is being capped below by a pull-back resistance and descending trendline that coincides a similar level of 18100.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Support: 17800 & 17400/17280

Resistance: 18100, 18440 & 18740

Conclusion

The Index is now trading below the 17985 weekly pivotal support and a daily close below this level will invalidate our bullish medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) view. In the shorter-term, technical elements are mixed and it will be more prudent to turn neutral.

Only a break above the intermediate resistance at 18100 is likely to revive the bullish tone for a recovery towards 18440 before 18740. On the flipside, failure to hold above the 17800 support may see the continuation of the downside movement to test the next support at 17400/17280.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.