What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower at towards the close of the U.S. session and broke below the 17985 weekly pivotal support earlier this morning, 14 October 2015.

Key elements

This morning’s decline in price action is now resting just above a support at 17800 which is defined by the previous two minor swing highs of 01 October 2015 @11am and 02 October 2015 @8pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme oversold level which indicates that the current drop is overextended a potential rebound is likely to occur at this juncture.

The next support to watch will be at the 17400/17280 zone which is the pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout.

On the shorter-term, the Index is being capped below by a pull-back resistance and descending trendline that coincides a similar level of 18100.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Support: 17800 & 17400/17280

Resistance: 18100, 18440 & 18740

Conclusion

The Index is now trading below the 17985 weekly pivotal support and a daily close below this level will invalidate our bullish medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) view. In the shorter-term, technical elements are mixed and it will be more prudent to turn neutral.

Only a break above the intermediate resistance at 18100 is likely to revive the bullish tone for a recovery towards 18440 before 18740. On the flipside, failure to hold above the 17800 support may see the continuation of the downside movement to test the next support at 17400/17280.

