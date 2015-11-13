nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 13 nov watch the 19630 resistance for another round of potential drop 1

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19560 short-term pivotal support in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2015 11:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_13 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19560 short-term pivotal support in the overnight U.S. session, therefore invalidated to our preferred “last push up scenario” before a multi-week pull-back/consolidation materialises.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken below the lower limit of the short-term ascending channel (in dotted pink) in place since 02 November 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 19630.
  • The 19630 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 12 Nov 2015 high to the current 13 November 2015 low and the trendline resistance linking the highs since 11 November 2015.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has drifted up and it is approaching its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.
  •  The support to watch now will be at 19190 which is the former range top of 24 October to 30 October 2015 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 11 November 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19630

Support: 19190

Next resistance: 20000/20050

Conclusion

Latest price action has invalidated the “last push up” scenario and in terms of Elliot Wave perspective, the Index is likely to see the start of a potential corrective (bearish) wave 2/ to retrace the multi-month bullish impulsive wave structure (1/) that started in 29 September 2015 low.

As long as the 19630 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further push down to target the intermediate support at 19190.

On the other hand, a break above the 19630 pivotal resistance is likely to flip the cards back to the bulls for a push up towards the 20000/20050 zone.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.