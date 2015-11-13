(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19560 short-term pivotal support in the overnight U.S. session, therefore invalidated to our preferred “last push up scenario” before a multi-week pull-back/consolidation materialises.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the lower limit of the short-term ascending channel (in dotted pink) in place since 02 November 2015 now turns pull-back resistance at 19630.

The 19630 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 12 Nov 2015 high to the current 13 November 2015 low and the trendline resistance linking the highs since 11 November 2015.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has drifted up and it is approaching its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

The support to watch now will be at 19190 which is the former range top of 24 October to 30 October 2015 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 11 November 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19630

Support: 19190

Next resistance: 20000/20050

Conclusion

Latest price action has invalidated the “last push up” scenario and in terms of Elliot Wave perspective, the Index is likely to see the start of a potential corrective (bearish) wave 2/ to retrace the multi-month bullish impulsive wave structure (1/) that started in 29 September 2015 low.

As long as the 19630 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further push down to target the intermediate support at 19190.

On the other hand, a break above the 19630 pivotal resistance is likely to flip the cards back to the bulls for a push up towards the 20000/20050 zone.

