nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 06 apr 2016 16070 key resistance to watch to maintain potential direct

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and breached slightly below the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2016 12:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_06 Apr 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_06 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and breached slightly below the lower limit of the first expected downside target of 15750/600 (printed a low of 15540 in yesterday’s European session) before minor rebound/consolidation occurred in the U.S. session.

This is the minor rebound/consolidation that we are expected after a steep decline seen in the Asian session which we have highlighted in our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy (please click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • In this morning session, the Index has shaped a further pushed up from yesterday’s low of 15540 reinforced by a better China Caixin Services PMI figure for Mar which is at 52.2 versus a February reading of 51.2. The current rally is still being capped below by a bearish descending channel in place since the 31 March 2016 high which is acting as an immediate resistance at 15900.
  • The current upper limit of the descending channel at 15900 also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the high of 28 March 2016 to yesterday’s low of 15540.
  • The key short-term resistance remains at 16070 which is the pull-back of the minor triangle range breakdown seen from 01 April 2016 low @1pm to 04 April 2016 high @11am.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic is oriented to the upside but it is coming close to its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16070

Supports: 15370

Next resistance:  16300

Conclusion

Despite this morning push up in price action, we are maintaining our bearish bias on the Index as the bearish trend remains intact without any clear signs of exhaustion yet.

As long  as the 16070 short-term pivotal support is not surpassed , the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to target the maximum medium-term target set for this week at 15370 (a Fibonacci cluster).

On the other hand, a break above the 16070 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further push up/consolidation towards the next resistance at 16300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.