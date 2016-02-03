nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 03 feb 2016 final phase of mean reversion rally invalidated watch 17230

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 17600 short-term pivotal support and […]


February 3, 2016 10:53 AM
Japan Index (1 hour)_03 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 17600 short-term pivotal support and invalidated our preferred push up scenario.

This morning, 03 February 2016 price action has broken below the 17230 medium-term pivotal support which is in line with the weakness seen in WTI oil and the U.S. indices.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • A break below the 17230 medium-term pivotal support has put the mean reversion/ “snap-back” rally in jeopardy as we have warned earlier in our latest weekly outlook published this Monday that the expected mean reversion rally is in its “final stages”. Latest price action from other major stock indices and WTI oil has changed the whole dynamic and risk aversion is backed in force. Market is fluid and we need to respect it; for now the upper hand remains with the bears.
  • The pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel from the 21 January 2016 low now stands at 17230 and overhead is the most recent minor swing high (formed in yesterday’s U.S. session) at 17490.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests a possible “relief bounce” in price action for the Index.
  • The next short-term support to watch will be at 16800 which is the minor swing low area of 29 January 2016 (the day of the latest Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision – negative interest rate on excess reserves) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 21 January 2016 low to this Monday, 01 February 2016 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17230/490

Pivot (key resistance): 17600

Support: 16800

Next resistances: 18130 & 18350

Conclusion

Current technical elements and intermarket analysis have invalidated the final phase of the mean reversion rally scenario. Any potential rebound now is likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance zone of 17230/490 for another down leg towards the next support at 16800 in the first instance.

Only a break above the 17600 pivotal resistance is likely to revive the mean reversion rally for the bulls to stage an up thrust towards the next resistances at 18130 follow by 18350.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.