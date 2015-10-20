nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 20 oct potential push down below 1827018450 resistance 1619012015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)has traded sideways below the 18450 short-term range top in place since […]
Intermediate resistance: 18270
Pivot (key resistance): 18450
Support: 17950
Next resistance: 18740
Short-term technical elements have turned negative. As long as the 18270/18450 key short-term resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to tests its range support at 17950.
On the other hand, a push past above the 18450 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the push down scenario for a further rise to target the next resistance at 18740 in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.