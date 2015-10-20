(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Japan 225 a potential triangle range configuration

Since the high of 18403 printed on 16 October 2015, the Index is evolving into a series of "lower highs" with a resistance capping it now at 18270.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is being capped by a trendlline resistance as well and it is turning bearish as it attempts to break its trendline support (in dotted red).

The support to watch now will be at 17950 which is the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement from the recent up move from 15 October 2015 low @3am to 16 October 2015 high @9am and 0.618 projection taking the 07 October 2015 high @3pm to 15 October 2015 low @3am projected from 16 October 2015 high @9am).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the aforementioned Fibonacci cluster determines a typical potential end target of a wave c for a triangle range configuration that consists of a standard 5 wave structure (a, b, c, d & e).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 18270

Pivot (key resistance): 18450

Support: 17950

Next resistance: 18740

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have turned negative. As long as the 18270/18450 key short-term resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to tests its range support at 17950.

On the other hand, a push past above the 18450 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the push down scenario for a further rise to target the next resistance at 18740 in the first step.

