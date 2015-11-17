nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 17 nov bullish tone remains intact above 19560 support 1767272015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher as expected and broke above the […]
Pivot (key support): 19560
Resistance: 19840 & 20040/20050
Next support: 19190
Latest price action has reinforced our latest bullish view (as per highlighted in our weekly outlook published yesterday, 16 Nov) that the pull-back/consolidation phase has ended and Index is now in the midst of undergoing a potential medium-term (multi-week) upside movement.
In the short-term as long as the 19560 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential push up to target 19840 follow by 20040/20050 next.
However, failure to hold above the 19560 pivotal support negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 19190 support.
