nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 13 oct watch the 17985 key support for a potential upside movement 156

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The cash market has reopened for trading today after a national holiday yesterday. The Japan 225 (proxy for […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2015 10:59 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_13 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The cash market has reopened for trading today after a national holiday yesterday. The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched down lower by 0.5% from a high of 18360 seen at the close of yesterday’s U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Since the low of 29 September 2015, the Index has evolved into a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with its lower boundary (support) now at 17985.
  • The lower boundary of the ascending channel at 17985 also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of up move from 02 October 2015 low @9pm to 06 October 2015 high @2am. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the low of the corrective (down) 4th wave is likely to be seen at the 17985 level and the bullish 5th wave of a typical impulsive five wave structure in place since 29 September 2015 low may occur soon.
  •  The 17985 level is also the weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to the oversold region which suggests that a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18200

Pivot (key support): 17985 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 18440 & 18740

Next support: 17400/17275

Conclusion

As long as the 17985 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of upside movement to retest the short-term range top at 18440 before targeting the 18740 minor swing high of 09 September 2015 @1pm

On the other hand, a break below the 17985 pivotal supportis likely to damage the bullish trend in place since 29 September 2015 low to open up scope for a deep decline towards the next support at 17400/17275.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

