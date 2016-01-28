(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the short-term intermediate support at 16960 before it rebounded in the mid-European session.

Thereafter, it rallied strongly in the U.S. session and hit our first expected short-term upside target at 17290 (printed a high of 17395) before the announcement of the Fed’s monetary policy decision and statement. Interestingly, a sell-off of 2.4% occurred in the Index after the Fed’s statement to hit a low of 16981 before the close of the U.S. session A typical “buy rumours and sell the news” mentality. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Despite the overnight sell-off after the Fed leading into further weakness seen in today’s early Asian session where the Index printed a lower low of 16935, the decline has managed to stall at the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 low and formed a bullish hourly “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the ascending channel’s support. This observation in price action indicates a change in sentiment from negative to positive where the Index is now likely to resume its prior potential upside movement after the “disruption” seen in the yesterday’s late U.S. session.

The short-term significant support is now at 16935 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the low of the “Hammer”.

From an intermarket perspective, the USD/JPY has traced out the same price action as the Japan 225 Index where it shaped a strong rebound at its ascending channel and pull-back support at 118.40. Given its direct correlation with the Index, the positive tone seen in USD/JPY has reinforced the bullish bias for the Japan 225 Index.

perspective, the has traced out the same price action as the Japan 225 Index where it shaped a strong rebound at its ascending channel and pull-back support at 118.40. Given its direct correlation with the Index, the positive tone seen in USD/JPY has reinforced the bullish bias for the Japan 225 Index. The next significant resistance remains at 17740/840 zone (medium-term first upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy) and also now the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection of 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2015 high @7am projected from the 16540 low printed yesterday.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16935

Resistances: 17290 & 17740/840

Next support: 16540/480

Conclusion

Given the current elements as per highlighted above, we are maintaining our short-term bullish view on the Index despite the late sell-off seen in yesterday’s U.S. session. As long as the tightened short-term pivotal support at 16935 holds, the Index may see a further push up to retest 17290 before the significant resistance zone of 17740/840.

However, a break below the 16935 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 26 January 2016 swing low area of 16540/480.

