nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 28 jan 2016 maintain bullish bias above 16935 support 1795172016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 28, 2016 10:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_28 Jan 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_28 Jan 2016

USDJPY (1 hour)_28 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the short-term intermediate support at 16960 before it rebounded in the mid-European session.

Thereafter, it rallied strongly in the U.S. session and hit our first expected short-term upside target at 17290 (printed a high of 17395) before the announcement of the Fed’s monetary policy decision and statement. Interestingly, a sell-off of 2.4% occurred in the Index after the Fed’s statement to hit a low of 16981 before the close of the U.S. session A typical “buy rumours and sell the news” mentality. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Despite the overnight sell-off after the Fed leading into further weakness seen in today’s early Asian session where the Index printed a lower low of 16935, the decline has managed to stall at the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 low and formed a bullish hourly “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the ascending channel’s support. This observation in price action indicates a change in sentiment from negative to positive where the Index is now likely to resume its  prior potential upside movement after the “disruption” seen in the yesterday’s late U.S. session.
  • The short-term significant support is now at 16935 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the low of the “Hammer”.
  • From an intermarket perspective, the USD/JPY has traced out the same price action as the Japan 225 Index where it shaped a strong rebound at its ascending channel and pull-back support at 118.40. Given its direct correlation with the Index, the positive tone seen in USD/JPY has reinforced the bullish bias for the Japan 225 Index.
  • The next significant resistance remains  at 17740/840 zone (medium-term first upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy) and also now the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection of 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2015 high @7am projected from the 16540 low printed yesterday.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16935

Resistances: 17290 & 17740/840

Next support: 16540/480

Conclusion

Given the current elements as per highlighted above, we are maintaining our short-term bullish view on the Index despite the late sell-off seen in yesterday’s U.S. session. As long as the tightened short-term pivotal support at 16935 holds, the Index may see a further push up to retest 17290 before the significant resistance zone of 17740/840.

However, a break below the 16935 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 26 January 2016 swing low area of 16540/480.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.