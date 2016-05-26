nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 26 may 2016 corrective rally extends watch the short term support at

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures has broken above the range top in place […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2016 12:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_26 May 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_26 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures has broken above the range top in place since 11 May 2016 high which is also the 16720/820  medium-term pivotal support set for this week. Therefore, the preferred medium-term bearish scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

  • The on-going corrective rally from the 12 February 2016 low of 14782 is showing potential signs of an extension as it continues to evolving within an ascending channel with the key upper limit (resistance) now at 18400 (see daily chart).
  • The ascending channel resistance of 18400 also confluences with the descending trendline resistance (in brown) in place since 11 August 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement + 1.236 projection) (see daily chart).
  • Current price action has staged a pull-back and it is now retesting the former short-term range top in place since 11 May 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 16800.
  • The significant short-term support now rests at 16680 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 23 May 2016 @12pm and close to the  61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 16468 to yesterday high of 16993.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 17250/300 which is defined by the former swing high area of 15 March 2016 and close to the 76.4% of the decline from 25 April 2016 high to 04 May 2016 low of 15820.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of the current pull-back in price action has started to dissipate.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16800

Pivot (key support): 16680

Resistance: 17250/300

Next support: 16320/200

Conclusion

As long as the 16680 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 17250/300 in the first step.

Only a break below the 16680 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred short-term bullish scenario for a choppy push down back into the range with a further drop to test the next support at 16320/200 (pull-back support area of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.