The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures has broken above the range top in place since 11 May 2016 high which is also the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal support set for this week. Therefore, the preferred medium-term bearish scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

The on-going corrective rally from the 12 February 2016 low of 14782 is showing potential signs of an extension as it continues to evolving within an ascending channel with the key upper limit (resistance) now at 18400 (see daily chart).

as it continues to evolving within an ascending channel with the key upper limit (resistance) now at 18400 (see daily chart). The ascending channel resistance of 18400 also confluences with the descending trendline resistance (in brown) in place since 11 August 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement + 1.236 projection) (see daily chart).

Current price action has staged a pull-back and it is now retesting the former short-term range top in place since 11 May 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 16800.

The significant short-term support now rests at 16680 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 23 May 2016 @12pm and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 16468 to yesterday high of 16993.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 17250/300 which is defined by the former swing high area of 15 March 2016 and close to the 76.4% of the decline from 25 April 2016 high to 04 May 2016 low of 15820.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of the current pull-back in price action has started to dissipate.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16800

Pivot (key support): 16680

Resistance: 17250/300

Next support: 16320/200

Conclusion

As long as the 16680 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 17250/300 in the first step.

Only a break below the 16680 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred short-term bullish scenario for a choppy push down back into the range with a further drop to test the next support at 16320/200 (pull-back support area of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.