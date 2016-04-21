nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 21 apr 2016 potential short term bullish tone remains intact above 17

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has failed to have a clear break below […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2016 1:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_21 Apr 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_21 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has failed to have a clear break below the downside trigger level at 16860 (only tested) and did a strong upside reversal and broke above the 17150 short-term pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • Medium-term upside momentum has turned positive as the daily has staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance and still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.
  • Since the low of 08 April 2016, the index has continued to evolving with a short-term bullish ascending channel and now price action is showing potential for a test on the upper boundary (resistance) of the channel at 17770 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster from various degrees (see daily & hourly charts).
  • The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the upside and still has room to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The first significant short-term support now rests at 17080 which is the former minor swiing high area of 19 April 2016 follow by the 16860/720 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel and pull-back support of former range bullish breakout.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17080

Resistances: 17450 & 17770

Next support: 16860/720

Conclusion

Yesterday’s price action has confirmed that short-term upside momentum remains intact and it does not pay to fight with it at the moment. As long as the 17080 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential up move to target the resistances at 17450 and 17770.

However, a break below the 17080 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 16860/720.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.