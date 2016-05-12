(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 16560 downside trigger level in yesterday’s U.S. session and staged the expected decline.

In today’s Asian opening session (12 May 2016), it printed a low of 16368 before it staged a rebound to retrace close to a third of the decline from 11 May 2016 high of 16807 to this morning current intraday low of 16368.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Price action has reintegrated back into the former pull-back support (in dotted purple) which suggests a failure bullish breakout seen on 10 May 2016 @3pm.

Current price action is now testing the aforementioned former pull-back support now turns resistance at 16560.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now approaching its overbought region which suggests a potential downturn in price action at this juncture.

The short-term key resistance now stands at 16650 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 11 May 2016 @8pm and the pull-back resistance of a former minor trendline support from 06 May 2016 low @8pm

The significant short-term support remains at pull-back support of the minor rectangle range bullish breakout at 16200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16560

Pivot (key resistance): 16650

Support: 16200

Next resistance: 16720/810 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We maintain our short-term bearish bias as long as the 16650 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed for a further potential push down to target the 16200 support.

However, a clearance above the 16650 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to retest 11 May 2016 swing high area of 16720/810 (weekly pivot).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.