nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 10 sep potential bullish reversal above 17970 support 1257662015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge during the Asian trading session but […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge during the Asian trading session but […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge during the Asian trading session but pull-backed as expected during the European and U.S. sessions.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 17970
Resistance: 18950 & 19190
Next support: 17370
As long as the 17970 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its upside movement to target the 18950 resistance with a maximum limit set at the 19190 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom”.
However, a break below the 17970 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest 08 September 2015 swing low at 17370.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.