nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 10 sep potential bullish reversal above 17970 support

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge during the Asian trading session but […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2015 1:34 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_10 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge during the Asian trading session but pull-backed as expected during the European and U.S. sessions.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has retraced close to 50% (Fibonacci)  of its recent gain seem from the 17374 low printed on 08 September 2015 @2pm to yesterday’s (09 September 2015)  high of 18742 @2pm. This 50% Fibonacci retracement also confluences with the 17970 former resistance (congestion seen from 07 to 8 September 2015) now turns pull-back support.
  • The 17970 is our daily pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous daily outlook report. Interestingly, the Index has just formed an hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 17970 support which indicates that the recent pull-back is likely to have run its course and potential bullish reversal is round the corner.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has just rebounded from its trendline support which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced.
  • The significant resistance to watch will be at 19190 which is the neckline of bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration. A break above this 19190 level will allow the bulls to strengthen its cause to resume the medium term (1 to 3 weeks) uptrend (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17970

Resistance: 18950 & 19190

Next support: 17370

Conclusion

As long as the 17970 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its upside movement to target the 18950 resistance with a maximum limit set at the 19190 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom”.

However, a break below the 17970 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest 08 September 2015 swing low at 17370.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.