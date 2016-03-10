nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 10 mar 2016 bullish tone remains intact above 16580 support 180099201

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed staged the expected upside reversal from the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 10, 2016 11:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_10 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed staged the expected upside reversal from the 16500 significant support as per highlighted in our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

The Index has rallied by 2.2% from yesterday low of 16495 and it is now consolidating its gains before the European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policy announcement later as market participants are expecting more easing measures from ECB.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken above the former short-term descending trendline (in dotted green) that has linked up the “lower highs” since 05 Mar 2016 high of 17176. The lower boundary (support) of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the on-going countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low of 14782 is now at 16580.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum in price action remains intact.
  • The next short-term resistance to watch after the last Friday, 04 March 2016 swing high area of 17100/220 will be at the 17500 level which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16580

Resistance: 17100/220 & 17500

Next support: 16310 & 15600

Conclusion

The Index has started to reverse up from 16500 (upper limit of our medium-term pivotal support, click here for details) and technical elements remain positive.

We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal support to 16580 and expect the Index to continue to shape a further potential push up to target last Friday, 04 March 2016 swing high area at 17100/220 in the first step before 17500 next.

Failure to hold above today’s short-term pivotal support at 16580 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower limit of our medium-term pivotal support at 16310. Only a clear break below 16310 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 15600 (24 February 2016 swing low area).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.