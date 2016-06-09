nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 09 june 2016 remain bearish below 1692017015 1815012016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a push up in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2016 11:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_09 Jun 2016

USDJPY (1 hour)_09 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a push up in the closing hours of the Japanese cash market and printed a session high of 16854.  But within our expectation, the Index did not surpass our predefined medium-term pivotal resistance set at 16920/17015.

The mostly likely reason for the aforementioned push up is due to better than expected China imports figures for May where y/y growth shrink by -0.4% versus an expectation of -6.0%. This reduces the risk of a hard landing in the China economy as consumers and corporations start to spend on goods and services.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday, push up in price action has managed to stall right at the former broken short-term ascending trendline support from 04 June 2016 low now turns pull-back resistance.
  • The key pivotal resistance remains at 16920/17015 (click here for details).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish since its prior bearish divergence signal. This observation suggests that downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • Based on intermarket analysis, the short-term bearish trend of the USD/JPY remains intact as it continues to trade below a descending trendline in place since 31 May 2016. Short-term pivotal resistance for USD/JPY is now at 107.23.  Given USD/JPY’s high direct correlation reading with the Nikkei 225, a further potential decline in USD/JPY is likely to reinforce short-term downside pressure on the Nikkei 225 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16740

Pivot (key resistance): 16920/17015 (medium-term)

Supports: 16470 & 16300

Next resistance: 17250

Conclusion

No change in our short-term bearish bias. As long as the 16920/17015 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of another potential impulsive downside cycle to target the short-term supports at 16470 follow by 16300 (03 June 2016 swing low area) in the first step.

However, a break above the 16920/17015 pivotal resistance is likely to damage our medium-term bearish view for a further rally to retest the 31 May 2016 swing high area of 17250.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.