(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 18100 medium-term support and our preferred medium-term recovery scenario is put on hold for now 20290 (please click on this link to recap our weekly outlook/strategy).

Key elements

This morning session has lead the Index to break below its trendline support has linked up the higher lows since 14 October 2012 now turns pull-back resistance at 18170 (see daily chart).

The longer-term bullish trend is still intact despite the recent sell-off. The next key support rests at 17500/16900 which is defined by pull-back support of the former range top formed during the 12 May 2013 to 22 December 2013 period and the recent range support of 24 August 2015, “Black Monday” to 29 September 2015.

The short-term dynamics for the Index remains bearish as it continues to evolve within a descending channel with its upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 18170 and 17500 respectively (see hourly chart).

The 17500 support also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see hourly chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its oversold region which suggests a potential short-term rebound in price action after the steep decline seen this morning.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18170

Support: 17500

Next resistance: 18550

Conclusion

Current short-term technical elements are still in favour for the bears. Any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the daily (short-term) pivotal resistance at 18170 for another potential downleg to target the upper limit of the range bottom at 17500.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 18170 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 05 January 2016 minor swing high at 18550.

