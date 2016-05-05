(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded sideways as it managed to bounce off from the short-term intermediate support at 15840. The Index is trading in a “thin” trading environment as the cash market remains close for a public holiday since Tuesday and will reopen tomorrow where we expect volatility to increase.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index is now evolving within an impending “Rectangle” range configuration with the upper boundary at 16185/240. This type of chart configuration represents a “resting”/consolidation period before the Index resumes its potential medium-term bearish trend in place since 25 April 2016 high.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, a typical “Rectangle” range configuration consists of 3 sets of waves labelled as a, b & c and the Index is in the midst of completing its final wave c with potential end target at 16185/240 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from28 April 2016 high to the 30 April 2016 low of 15832 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move distance from 30 April 2016 low of 15832 to 02 May 2016 high of 16185).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is inching upwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that current price action still has some “residual” upside momentum for a potential short-term push up in price action.

The key short-term support remains at 15480/330 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster, the 08 April 2016 swing low area and the ascending trendline from 12 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16185

Pivot (key resistance): 16240

Supports: 15840 & 15480/330

Next resistance: 16720 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term bearish view unchanged but do expect a potential push up towards 16185 (range top) first. As long as 16240 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push down to retest 15840 before targeting the 15480/330 support zone.

However, a clearance above the 16240 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up towards this week medium-term pivotal resistance at 16720.

Disclaimer

