What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has given up a some of its prior gains as it staged a pull-back from yesterday, 18 February 2016 high of 16336 to print a current Asian session low of 15803 (-3.26%).

The current sell-off seen in Index is correlated to plunge seen in the USD/JPY as it crushed below the 113.00 support. The likely reason for the sudden JPY strength is caused by the AUD/JPY cross as short-term traders unwound long positions due to a talk down on the recent AUD strength by RBA (central bank) board member John Edwards. He is quoted by media stating that “Aussie has found a base and I guess I would say I still think it is a bit too high” (click here).

Technically, the Index is still holding above our predefined short-term pivotal support at 15830. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Despite this morning sell-off in line with USD/JPY, the Index is still holding above the 15830 short-term pivotal support.

Current price action suggests the Index has started to trade within a short-term range with its upper limit at 16340/500.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests a potential turn around in price action as the current downside momentum is losing strength.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15830/800

Resistances: 16340/500 & 16890

Next supports: 15280 & 14780

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish stance and as long as the 15830/800 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push back up to retest the short-term range top at 16340/500.

However, a break below the 15830/800 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for a deep slide towards the next support at 15280 and even the 12 February 2016 swing low of 14780.

