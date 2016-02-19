nikkei 225 daily outlook friday 19 feb 2016 15830800 is the support to watch now to maintain bullish

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has given up a some of its prior gains […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2016 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_19 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has given up a some of its prior gains as it staged a pull-back from yesterday, 18 February 2016 high of 16336 to print a current Asian session low of 15803 (-3.26%).

The current sell-off seen in Index is correlated to plunge seen in the USD/JPY as it crushed below the 113.00 support. The likely reason for the sudden JPY strength is caused by the AUD/JPY cross as short-term traders unwound long positions due to a talk down on the recent AUD strength by RBA (central bank) board member John Edwards.  He is quoted by media stating that “Aussie has found a base and I guess I would say I still think it is a bit too high” (click here).

Technically, the Index is still holding above our predefined short-term pivotal support at 15830. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Despite this morning sell-off in line with USD/JPY, the Index is still holding above the 15830 short-term pivotal support.
  • Current price action suggests the Index has started to trade within a short-term range with its upper limit at 16340/500.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests a potential turn around in price action as the current downside momentum is losing strength.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15830/800

Resistances: 16340/500 & 16890

Next supports: 15280 & 14780

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish stance and as long as the 15830/800 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push back up to retest the short-term range top at 16340/500.

However, a break below the 15830/800 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for a deep slide towards the next support at 15280 and even the 12 February 2016 swing low of 14780.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.