(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted in a “vertical line” fashion and hit the expected downside target at 17500.

Please click on this link for a recap on previous our short-term daily outlook/strategy

Key elements

After the plunge towards the 17500, the Index has started to stabilize in the European/U.S. sessions. The key point to take note is the 17500 is the upper limit of an important inflection zone of 17500/16900 which is defined by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to the last medium-term swing high seen on 23 November 2015, pull-back support of the former range top formed during the 12 May 2013 to 22 December 2013 period and the recent range support of 24 August 2015, “Black Monday” to 29 September 2015 (see daily chart).

The above mentioned inflection zone of 17500/16900 suggests that the Index is likely at the range bottom of a “Symmetrical Triangle” consolidation pattern in place since 10 August 2015 high.

On an intermarket basis, the USD/JPY which has a positive correlation with the Nikkei 225 is also showing a similar “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration with the upper limit of the key inflection zone at 117.80.

which has a positive correlation with the Nikkei 225 is also showing a similar “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration with the upper limit of the key inflection zone at 117.80. On the shorter-term, the Index is still being capped by the upper boundary (resistance) of a descending channel at 18100 which also confluences with the former trendline support from 14 October 2012 low now turns pull-back resistance as per depicted in dotted red in daily chart.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has started to turn positive as it broke above its trendline resistance and still has room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a revival of upside momentum.

The next intermediate resistance stands at 18700 which is defined by a Fibonacci retracement and the former swing low area of 14 December 2015

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17500

Resistance: 18100 & 18700

Next support: 16900

Conclusion

The current down move in place since the start of 2016 has now reached the upper limit of an important inflection zone. Current technical elements have started to show signs of a potential bullish reversal at least in the short to medium-term.

Today’s pivotal support will be at 17500 and a break above the 18100 level is likely to trigger a further potential push up to retake the next resistance at 18700.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 17500 pivotal support may put the expected recovery scenario on hold to see a thrust down to target the next support at 16900 (lower limit of the inflection zone).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.