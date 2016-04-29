nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 29 apr 2016 potential final push down below 16340 1809042016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to tumble post BOJ and fared
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to tumble post BOJ and fared worst that our expectation as it did not shape any pull-back. It fell straight towards our short-term downside target (support) at 16250/16080 (printed a low of 16124 in yesterday’s U.S. session). * Japan cash market is closed today for a public holiday.
Intermediate resistance: 16150
Pivot (key resistance): 16340
Supports: 15880 & 15680/480
Next resistance: 16600/720
Short-term bearish trend remains intact but it is coming close to a potential completion before a consolidation/rebound sets in (see above mentioned elements – 4th & 5th points). As long as the 16340 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential final short-term push down towards 15880 before targeting the 15680/480 range support.
On the flipside, failure to hold below the 16340 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push back up towards the minor swing high area of 28 April 2016 at 16600/720
