(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied above the pull-back support at 18260 and almost hit the expected target at 18740 in the U.S. session (printed a high of 18661).

Thereafter, it tumbled after the U.S. central bank; the Fed maintained its overnight Fed Funds policy interest rate at 0.25% in place since December 2008. As at today 8am, the Index has shed close to 3% from yesterday’s U.S. session high of 18661.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

This morning slide has managed to hold above the 18050/18095 support which is defined by the last swing low seen on 16 September 2015 @1pm, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the most recent up move from 15 September 2015 low @5pm to 18 September 2015 high @3am.

The 18050/18095 support also confluences with the short-term trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 08 September 2015 @2pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum of the recent decline in price action has abated.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18050

Resistance: 18250 & 18740

Next support: 17830/17710

Conclusion

The Index now needs to break above the 18250 intermediate resistance in order to gain impetus for a upswing to retest the 18740 short-term range top.

On the other hand, a break below the 18050 daily (short-term) pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 15 September 2015 low at 17830 and even the 17710 weekly pivotal support (click here for more details).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.