Nikkei 225 – “Snap-back” rally coming close to 15900/16100 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected short-term rebound just above the 15220 predefined short-term pivotal support (printed a low of 15268 in yesterday’s U.S. session) as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Current price action is now coming close to the lower limit of the expected short-term target/resistance zone of 15900/16000 (current intraday high of 15773).

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior updated daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The on-going snap-back rally is now coming close to the 15900 resistance which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel in place since 10 June 2016 high at 16698 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 15268.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current push up in price action from yesterday’s low of 15268 is likely a minor corrective wave 4 “snap-back rally” with a potential projected target at 15900/16100 zone. Current price action is coming close to this zone where the medium-term down move is likely to resume for the impending bearish wave 5 of 3/ downleg.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in the current push up from yesterday’s low. This observation from momentum reading suggests that a potential downside reversal in price action is around the corner for the Index.

The next significant support rests at the 14850/780 which is defined by the 12 February 2016 swing low and a Fibonacci projection.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 15900

Pivot (key resistance): 16100

Supports: 15220 & 14850/780

Next resistances: 16300 & 16840

Conclusion

“Snap-back rally” is coming close to target/resistance at 15900/16100. The Index may now see a residual push up to test 15900 with a maximum limit set at the 16100 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another downleg materialises to target the supports at 15220 and 14850/780 next.

On a break above the 16100 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see an extension of the “snap-back rally) towards 16300 and only a clearance above it may damage the on-going medium-term bearish trend for a further squeeze to target the next resistance at 16840 (minor swing high of 08 June 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.