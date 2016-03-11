nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 11 mar 2016 final potential push up in progress to end the second phase

What happened yesterday/earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage the expected push up to hit the lower limit


March 11, 2016 11:36 AM
Japan Index (daily)_11 Mar 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_11 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_11 Mar 2016What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage the expected push up to hit the lower limit of the short-term upside target at 17100 (printed a high of 17176) as per highlighted in our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

The run-up in the Index is aided by the European Central Bank (ECB) latest monetary easing measures to combat the risk of deflation. In summary, the key new measures are; (1) cuts in three main policy interest rates where the refinancing rate will be reduced by 5 basis points to 0.25% and a further decrease for the interest rate on the deposit facility by 10 basis points to – 0.40%. (2) The monthly purchases under the asset purchase programme will be expanded to EUR80 billion from EUR60 billion which will include investment grade euro-denominated corporate bonds issued by non-bank corporations.

Interestingly, the Index sold off aggressively after the ECB’s press conference to hit a low of 16458 in the U.S. session which represents a decline of 4% from the 17176 high. This highly volatile plunge seen within a span of 3 hours is likely to be driven by short-covering in the EURUSD due to over positioning on the short side after the new easing measures are being announced. As EURUSD is considered as a “funding currency” now due to its ultra-low interest rates and a spike up will imply a “risk – off” scenario where equities will tend to face selling pressure via the intermarket correlation “channel”.

Key elements

  • Despite yesterday’s sell off seen in the U.S. session, the Index has tested and managed to hold at the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low of 14782 at 16500 which is also the former swing high area of 27 February 2016.
  • In conjunction, the daily RSI has also tested and managed to hold its former descending resistance now turns pull-back support. In addition, the 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back down towards its oversold region where a potential upturn in price action is likely to occur at this juncture.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave principal and in conjunction with other technical elements, the Index is now likely to be undergoing the final upleg for the wave 5 of c/ to complete a three waves countertrend rally labelled as (a) that started from 12 February 2016 low of 14782 with a potential end target set at 17500 as defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel (click here for more details as highlighted in our weekly outlook/strategy).   

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16500

Resistance: 17100/220 & 17500

Next support: 16310 & 15600

Conclusion

The Index is now likely to be in the “tail end” of its second phase countertrend rally that started from 24 February 2016 low of 15540. As long as the 16500 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a final push up to retest the 17100/220 resistance with a maximum limit set at 16500.

However, a break below the 16500 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower limit of our medium-term pivotal support at 16310. Only a clear break below 16310 may trigger the next wave of steeper decline towards the next support at 15600 (24 February 2016 swing low area) in the first step.



Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

